In the future, Dutch agriculture will be fully sustainable. That means a new standard for products in the supermarket, which will increase their price, but also the compensation for farmers. Future farmers will also become responsible for nature management, which they will be compensated for. These are the main proposals from the Agriculture Agreement the Cabinet has been working on with farmers, sources told RTL Nieuws.

The main goal is fully sustainable agriculture, according to the broadcaster. That is better for the farmer, nature, and the environment. All agricultural products sold in the Netherlands will have to comply with a “sustainability standard.” That will be a standard label that applies to all supermarkets. That will likely make the products slightly more expensive, but farmers will also get a better price.

Products imported from abroad will also have to comply with the new standard. The government also wants to make European agreements on this point. Almost 75 percent of Dutch products are exported. If other farmers don’t have to comply with the same higher standards, Dutch farmers will be out-competed.

Another proposal is to make Dutch farmers also responsible for nature management in the future - with compensation. If farmers farm less intensively, with fewer animals and crops, there will be room for other things like forests and pastures on the farm, is the idea. Farmers will be compensated for the nature duties, though exactly how is still unclear.

The government also wants to implement a “material balance” for land-based companies to map and control the emissions per company. Farmers will have to keep track of how much fertilizer and animal feed they purchase and how much mil and meat leave the farm. These balances will have to meet environmental and water quality requirements. But it gives farmers more say in how they comply with the climate targets.

The government and agriculture representatives will meet again on Wednesday. If they agree to the proposals, the government hopes to have the changes implemented by 2040.

There are several other topics still on the negotiation table, including what role animal feed companies and banks will play in the turnaround of Dutch agriculture.