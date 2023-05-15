The emergency services found a body in the IJsselmeer on Sunday night. It is believed to be the missing man who went overboard on a sailing yacht on Saturday afternoon, but the police were still identifying the victim.

The sailor went overboard on Saturday when a tree branch hit him while sailing on the IJsselmeer. He went underwater and did not resurface. A second person jumped in after him but couldn’t find him and called the Coast Guard.

Emergency services pulled the second person from the water but found no sign of the man who went overboard. On Saturday, they searched the area near Enkhuizen for the man, using sonar equipment, among other things.

The police took over the search on Sunday. Rescue society KNRM said there was little chance of the man still being alive, and the search and rescue mission turned into a body recovery mission.