The police started searching again on Sunday morning for the missing person who was sailing on the IJsselmeer near Enkhuizen. The missing person was sailing on a sailing yacht on the lake on Saturday, was hit by a tree and fell into the water. A second person who was on the sailboat jumped right after the victim, but could not find the drowning person. The second person had to be pulled out of the water by the emergency services, NOS reported.

According to the police, search conditions as well as visibility are good. Furthermore, the police are again using sonar equipment, which is underwater sound waves. This can be used to detect people or objects. However, around 11 a.m., the drowning person had not yet been found.

The police have been searching since 9 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a KNRM spokesperson, the person who fell from the sailing yacht is most likely deceased and a body is being searched for, NOS wrote.