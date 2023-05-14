A serious accident involving two motorcyclists occurred on the A50 near Heteren at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. In the accident, one of the motorcyclists died. The other did not suffer any injuries, a police spokesperson reported. The police could not say however, whether other vehicles were involved in the accident.

As a result, the road between the Grijsoord and Valburg interchanges was closed, an ANWB spokesperson said on Saturday that the closure is expected to last until 9 p.m.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and expected it could take hours. Until then, the road remained closed.