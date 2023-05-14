An ATM was blown up on the Rijtseweg in the Brabant municipality of Diessen on Sunday night. Footage shows that the ATM building has completely collapsed. According to the police, at least two men were involved in the ATM bombing. However, it is not yet clear if anything was stolen.

The explosion occurred shortly before 4 a.m., the police reported. Several witnesses heard loud bangs. They also saw at least two men running away. Moments later, a dark car raced off in the direction of Middelbeers in the municipality of Oirschot. Despite cordoned-off intersections and several police units searching for the dark car, the perpetrators were not found.