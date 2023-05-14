PSV is set to finish in second place in the Eredivisie, which gives you a spot in the qualifying stages of the Champions League after beating Fortuna Sittard. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side won 2-1 at home in the Philips Stadium. It was far from easy, but Xavi Simons made the difference in the closing stages with a beautiful goal.

PSV were five points ahead of Ajax and seven ahead of AZ before the game. AZ, who beat FC Emmen comfortably in their match, cannot catch PSV because of the win. Ajax’s match away to Groningen was suspended and will be finished on Tuesday. The Amsterdammers need to win to keep PSV from confirming their second place.

Van Nistelrooij sent virtually the same team against Fortuna as he did last weekend against Sparta. Ibrahim Sangare, who returned from a suspension, was preferred to Erick Gutierrez for the only change. Burak Yilmaz was still missing from the visitors.

PSV started clumsily, and Fortuna profited off it. Inigo Cordoba headed hard towards the goal from a cross from Ivo Pinto. The header was saved but landed for Paul Gladon, who scored with an overhead kick. Cordoba thought he had even put the visitors 0-2 up, but his goal was disallowed due to handball.

Captain Luuk de Jong put the home team level shortly after that. He headed home his 13th goal of the season from a long cross by Jordan Teze. Sangare hit one hard and high over the goal after that.

PSV besieged the Fortuna keeper Ivor Pandur’s goal in the second half, but real chances were still not coming. Van Nistelrooij brought Thorgan Hazard, Anwar El Ghazi, Phillip Mwene into the side, and Fabio Silva for the captain De Jong, who was struggling with his knee. While the home team was trying desperately, Simons brought relief. PSV’s top player received the ball from Silva on the edge of the area and efficiently put it into the top corner.

Fortuna was successful for a long time in stopping the attacks from PSV and did not go home empty-handed. Due to FC Emmen’s loss, the Limburgers have secured safety and will be playing in the Eredivisie next season.