Since the coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases of sexual exploitation have been on the rise, AT5 reported. This can occur hidden in residential areas, but also in hotels. Larger hotels on the outskirts of cities are particularly attractive to human traffickers.

To combat this problem, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) initiated the project "No Room for Sex Trafficking," an online training program designed to educate hotel staff about recognizing potential signs of sexual exploitation.

Typical signs may include multiple men frequently visiting the same room, or repeated requests for new towels. Two hundred hotels have already achieved this certification in the Netherlands.

Sameena Van der Mijden (31), who spoke with AT5, said she was sexually exploited for an extended period in a hotel. Her exploiter would collect her from work or a train station several times a week and drive her to a location where she was forced to engage in sexual activities with unknown men. She has since written a book about her experiences. "The more people who are aware of sexual exploitation, the better," she said.

Meanwhile, in Rotterdam, a group of students have organized a 12-hour endurance race to raise awareness about human trafficking worldwide. The run will take place later on Sunday at the Sportcomplex Olympia.

The event is part of the student-led global charity organization 24 Hour Race which has been putting together races since 2010 to raise funds against human trafficking. Their goal is to create a worldwide coordinated and grassroots movement against modern slavery. The event has generated widespread participation across several countries, with activities planned in 20 different cities. The events take place in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, but also in Europe, and North America.

According to Alex Jackson (23), a student in Global and Public Health and Executive Director for the event in Rotterdam, almost 50 million people are enslaved worldwide. “Not many people realize that. It remains an invisible issue,” he told NL Times. The event is an opportunity to bring attention to this issue, he said.

This is the first time that this event is taking place in the Netherlands, which led to a few complications. “Our main goal was to run for 24 hours, but we struggled to find a venue that would accept to let us use it for so long.” Therefore, instead of a full 24-hour race, the event will be a 12-hour relay race.

In the future, Alex said he hopes it will be possible to run for 24 hours. “We should start with what we have,” he explained.

Teams of four and five will run in a relay style across a 400-meter athletic track. There will be a stage with music, performances, games, food, and drinks. Anyone can show up throughout the day to support the dozens of people that will participate.

“We encourage people to come and support people running, and spread the word about modern slavery.”