The police are carrying out additional surveillance measures in the Rotterdam neighborhoods where explosions occurred on Friday night. In addition, "invisible measures" are also being taken, the police stated.

The explosive devices went off in a house in Bilderdijkstraat in Rotterdam-West and in Olmendaal in Rotterdam-Zuid. According to the police, no one was injured in the first explosion in the Delfshaven neighborhood. However, some residents had to be checked by paramedics because of the smoke. In the second explosion in Rotterdam-Zuid, the devastation was so great that two residents had to be evacuated from their apartments with a cherry picker.

Overall, the Rotterdam region has been dealing with a large number of explosions in recent months. This year there were already more than 50 explosions, which is more than in the whole of last year. Apparently, the explosions are linked to quarrels in the drug scene.



According to Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, the increase in these incidents is related to the stricter approach to drug crime in the Rotterdam ports. "So many drugs are seized that drug criminals start blaming each other for why a load has disappeared," he told NOS.

According to the police, last night's explosions are not yet linked to previous explosions in the city, "although the investigation is still at an early stage."