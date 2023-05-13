A woman gave birth to a baby in a traffic jam on the A2 near Maasbracht on Saturday afternoon. Mother and child were taken to the hospital and are doing well, a police spokesperson said.

However, the police spokeswoman could not say whether the woman gave birth to a boy or a girl. The traffic jam occurred after seven cars collided in Maasbracht. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on the northbound lane. No one was injured and around 2 p.m., the road was clear again.