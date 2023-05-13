Woman gives birth to baby in traffic jam on A2 near Maasbracht
A woman gave birth to a baby in a traffic jam on the A2 near Maasbracht on Saturday afternoon. Mother and child were taken to the hospital and are doing well, a police spokesperson said.
However, the police spokeswoman could not say whether the woman gave birth to a boy or a girl. The traffic jam occurred after seven cars collided in Maasbracht. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on the northbound lane. No one was injured and around 2 p.m., the road was clear again.
Vanwege een ongeval met zeven voertuigen op de #A2 op Brug Wessem bij Maasbracht, is de weg richting het noorden dicht vanaf knp. Het Vonderen. Verkeer richting Eindhoven volgt onderstaande omleiding. Afhandeling zal nog enige tijd gaan duren. pic.twitter.com/sJP0BhEFIU— Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) May 13, 2023
Reporting by ANP