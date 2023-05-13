In the night from Friday to Saturday a second explosion occurred in Rotterdam. At 05:00 a.m. there was an explosion in a house in Olmendaal in the south of the port city. Because of the smoke, several people were examined by paramedics.

Op de #Olmendaal in #Rotterdam vond tegen 05.00 uur een #explosie plaats bij een woning. Na de explosie ontstond veel rook; daarom wordt voor de zekerheid een aantal mensen nagekeken door ambulancepersoneel. De politie doet onderzoek. Info? Bel dan 0900-8844. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) May 13, 2023

A few hours earlier, there was an explosion near the door of an apartment in Bilderdijkstraat in Rotterdam-West. According to the police, no one was injured in the explosion around 01:30 a.m. However, the porch was damaged.

Furthermore, the police arrested three young people suspected of involvement in arson and an explosion in Rotterdam on Friday morning. These occurred on two consecutive days at the end of April, both in a shop on the Crooswijkseweg in Crooswijk. According to the police, an 18-year-old boy from Capelle aan den IJssel and two Rotterdammers aged 17 and 20 are involved in the case.

The Rotterdam region has been dealing with numerous explosions in recent months. This year there were already more than 50 explosions, which is more than in the whole of last year. The explosions are linked to quarrels in the drug scene.