There seems to be no end to the series of explosions in the Netherlands, and the police fear that this trend will certainly continue in the future. This year alone there have been 303 explosions in the Netherlands, almost more than in the whole of 2022 when 323 explosions were counted. The police said that a double number of explosions can be expected, Nu.nl reported.

Especially in The Hague and Rotterdam, as well as in the central and northern Netherlands, explosions occur more often than usual and even exceed the number of explosions in the previous year, the police reported.

In Rotterdam alone, which has become a hotspot of explosions, 96 incidents have already occurred by July this year, 31 more than in 2022. In The Hague, 26 explosions have already been reported, while 15 such incidents were reported last year. According to the police, the explosions are mainly related to drug crime. Stores and homes are especially affected by the explosions.

Furthermore, the police have noticed another disturbing development that casts a new light on the incidents. This is because homemade bombs are increasingly being used, which are often heavier than conventional bombs used in previous explosions. In addition, more young people are responsible for these incidents. In Rotterdam alone, 72 people 23 and younger were arrested in connection with explosions in 2023. According to the police, the youngest perpetrators are said to be 14 years old.

"These types of young performers often get the assignment through an intermediary or social media, such as Snapchat or Telegram, "Wim Hoek, district chief of police in Rotterdam-Zuid, told Nu.nl. "They often do not know why and on whom to carry out the attack."

For the police, this development represents an obstacle in the fight against explosions, as most young offenders receive no or very little information about their clients and are therefore not helpful for investigations.

However, the police are also focusing on prevention strategies to discourage more young people from engaging in these crimes. From educational work to cooperation with schools and other institutions that can identify at-risk young people at an early stage, Nu.nl wrote.