The house on the Liendertseweg in Amersfoort, where an explosive device went off Friday night, was probably also attacked the night before, the police said. According to the police, no one was injured.

The police reported that both explosions took place at the same time, which was at 2:35 a.m. in the morning. Even though no one was injured in the incident on Friday night, the explosion damaged the house. Presumably, an explosive device was taped to the window. The police described the damage as "significant" and are looking for witnesses.

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday there was also an explosion in a house in Amersfoort, which occurred on the Vuursteenberg. According to the police, a burning object was thrown at the house, which was followed by an explosion. No one was injured in that incident either.