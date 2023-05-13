There will be stricter punishments for animal abusers, according to a debate in the Tweede Kamer. The Tweede Kamer as well as the Cabinet are in agreement and a bill to that effect was debated on Thursday.

That there will be a lifetime ban on holding severe animal abusers is all but certain. Until now, it has not been possible for the courts to impose a holding ban as a stand-alone measure. However, it could be conditionally imposed on an animal abuser, with the ban being lifted again if he or she has not committed a crime for long enough. According to minister Dilan Yeşilgöz, the fact that the ban can now be imposed separately has a "strong normative effect."

Er komen strengere straffen voor dierenbeulen. Een mooi resultaat voor alle dierenliefhebbers in Nederland. Mede namens Roos & Moos en alle andere dieren 🙏🏻



In addition, the maximum penalty for animal abusers will be increased from three to five years, and citizens will no longer be allowed to kill animals themselves. However, some exceptions will be maintained, according to Agriculture Minister Piet Adema. For instance, in exceptional cases it will still be possible to kill animals yourself if they are suffering unbearably, and in some cases slaughtering animals at home will be allowed.

Furthermore, the deliberate targeting of another animal or human by a dog will also be punished more severely. Keeping a guard dog or, for example, chasing animals with a dog will still be allowed.

Overall, the Tweede Kamer is glad the law is finally coming. Several MPs spoke of a "special" or even "historic" debate. The law was still submitted by the previous Cabinet. Yeşilgöz also believes that the law should have been brought to parliament "much earlier."