Airline KLM has reached a settlement agreement with Schiphol about the damage the airline suffered during months of chaos at the airport caused by staff shortages last year. KLM will get no more than 10 percent back of the around 350 million euros in damages it suffered, insiders told the Telegraaf.

KLM suffered 75 million euros in damage due to rebookings and travel compensation for customers and 275 million euros in lost turnover. According to the newspaper’s sources, Schiphol will only refund part of the damage from rebookings and passenger compensation and none of the lost turnover.

A KLM spokesperson confirmed to the Telegraaf that it reached a deal with Schiphol but would say nothing about the amount. Schiphol said that confidentiality was part of the settlement agreement.

Schiphol struggled with massive queues at security checks and baggage lines for months on end last year due to staff shortages in airport security and baggage handling. Thousands of people missed their flights and lost their suitcases. The airport eventually limited the number of passengers that could depart per day so that there wouldn’t be more travelers than the available staff could handle. Limits still applied during this year’s May vacation.

Other airlines are still negotiating with the airport, they told the newspaper. “We now want the same arrangement as KLM. Equal monks, equal hoods,” said Marnix Fruitema of Barin, the umbrella organization for the aviation sector.