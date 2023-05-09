The country’s richest millionaires under the age of 40 became less wealthy in the past year. Their total assets decreased by 1.1 billion euros to about 8.5 billion euros. The business magazine Quote reported this with the publication of the top 100 young millionaires of 2023. Most of the wealth was lost at the top of the list.

Adriaan Mol, founder of payment processor Mollie, tops the ranking again this year. His assets are estimated at 2.8 billion euros, a fifth less than last year, according to Quote. The second place goes to Robert Vis, co-founder of communication service provider MessageBird, with an estimated capital of 1 billion euros. The Top 3 is closed by 33-year-old Job van der Voort, with a wealth of 575 million euros. Van der Voort is the founder of Remote.com, which helps companies hire staff in countries where they are not present.

Like Mol, Vis and Van der Voort also saw their assets shrink by almost a quarter and nearly 15 percent, respectively. Quote attributes this to, among other things, “a plunge on the stock exchanges” of tech companies. It has also become increasingly difficult for many companies to find investors due to the high interest rates.

Several well-known Netherlands residents can also be found in the quote ranking. The highest-ranked Dutch celebrity is 26-year-old Martijn Garritsen, known to the general public as DJ Martin Garrix. The business magazine estimates his assets at 48 million euros. Fellow DJs are also on the list. Nick van de Wall (Afrojack) and Robbert van de Corput (Hardwell) have assets of an estimated 26 million euros and 19 million euros, respectively. Unlike the leaders of the top 100, the DJs saw their wealth remain the same or rise.

Like in previous years, women are sparse on the list of richest young Dutch. The 34-year-old influencer and entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi comes in at 61st place with a capital of 21 million euros. In addition to her, fashion entrepreneur Nikkie Plessen (42nd place), model Doutzen Kroes (54), and Sharon Higlers of jewelry brand My Jewellery (30) are also on the list.

To get a listing in the Quote ranking, people need a capital of at least 15 million euros. They must have earned that wealth themselves, and they must be 39 years old or younger. Because of that requirement, Mol will disappear from the ranking next year.