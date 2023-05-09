The past week’s warm and wet weather means the Netherlands suddenly looks green and lush. But the downside is that the weather was also perfect for mosquitoes, according to Weeronline.

“Mosquitoes thrive in warm conditions. This weather quickly creates a layer of stagnant water in buckets, on flat roofs of sheds, and on other surfaces. That is the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes to lay eggs,” the weather service said.

The humid and warm weather will likely continue for the next week. The meteorological institute KNMI forecasts maximums in the high teens, maybe even low twenties, until Monday, with a chance of rain every day. So Weeronline expects the number of mosquitoes to “increase considerably.”

“You will mainly encounter them in environments where there is a lot of water, such as around ponds and ditches,” Weeronline said. “So if you’re cycling along a beautiful lake in the coming weeks, put on sunglasses so mosquitoes don’t get in your eyes.”

Insect screens on windows and doors can help keep mosquitoes out of your home. And a repelling spray can prevent them from biting you.