A few times a month, Artis in Amsterdam catches someone sneaking into the zoo without a ticket by using a route other than the entrance. They climb over fences or enter the park from a boat. That happened twice on Monday, AT5 reports.

“In most cases, these intruders are quickly noticed by the 24/7 security. Depending on the situation, this often also leads to a report to the police. After all, it is a violation,” the zoo told the Amsterdam broadcaster.

People sneaking in is not a new phenomenon for Artis, and the zoo doesn’t plan to place fences around the terrain. “It is a conscious choice not to surround Artis with barbed wire and high fences. We like to maintain an open character towards the city.”

Locals agree that such intruders are hard to stop entirely but are also happy with Artis’s determination to keep the zoo unfenced. “Then it becomes a kind of prison. Then it also looks unattractive for the neighborhood and from the canal,” a local told AT5.

Artis called on people to buy a ticket and contribute to the park's continued existence and the care of the animals and garden.