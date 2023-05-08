Spanish firefighters rescue Dutch school kids, teachers trapped in storm
Spanish firefighters rescued 120 Dutch school students and 20 teachers and supervisors surprised by a strong storm on Sunday afternoon, the Spanish newspapers El Vangaurdia and El Periodico wrote.
The group was hiking in La Garrotxa, a region in the Spanish province of Girona, when the weather turned. The Catalan weather service had issued a bad weather warning for this area.
At around 3:00 p.m., firefighters received a report that the group got caught in a downpour while the children and adults hiked the route from Sant Eudald de Jou church to Pont de Llierca, a 28-meter high bridge in the province.
The fire brigade deployed seven vehicles and a helicopter to bring the group to safety. According to the newspapers, the students, teachers, and supervisors are doing well, although one of them suffered from mild hypothermia, and another had a foot injury.
According to the AD, the students and teachers involved are from the Chrisitan Lyceum Zandvliet in The Hague. The group got lost while sheltering from the storm.
Reporting by ANP