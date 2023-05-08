Spanish firefighters rescued 120 Dutch school students and 20 teachers and supervisors surprised by a strong storm on Sunday afternoon, the Spanish newspapers El Vangaurdia and El Periodico wrote.

The group was hiking in La Garrotxa, a region in the Spanish province of Girona, when the weather turned. The Catalan weather service had issued a bad weather warning for this area.

At around 3:00 p.m., firefighters received a report that the group got caught in a downpour while the children and adults hiked the route from Sant Eudald de Jou church to Pont de Llierca, a 28-meter high bridge in the province.

The fire brigade deployed seven vehicles and a helicopter to bring the group to safety. According to the newspapers, the students, teachers, and supervisors are doing well, although one of them suffered from mild hypothermia, and another had a foot injury.

According to the AD, the students and teachers involved are from the Chrisitan Lyceum Zandvliet in The Hague. The group got lost while sheltering from the storm.