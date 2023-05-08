Someone set fire to a rainbow flag on the facade of an LGBTQIA+ association in Delft sometime during the night from Saturday to Sunday, the police said. The police are investigating the vandalism.

The association involved is DWH on Lange Geer, which offers a meeting place for the LGBTQIA+ community and fights for equal treatment and acceptance. The association noticed the vandalism on Sunday morning and called the police.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent attacks that the association and its members faced, DWH said. It regrets that “the actions of a few people can have such an impact on the sense of security.”

“In the past, flags were stolen, windows smashed, and members harassed and threatened in front of the building,” the DWH said. “We also notice an increase in these types of incidents in the broader perspective of the abuse of a Jong&Out volunteer in Eindhoven and drag bar employees in Groningen.”

According to the association, this attack on their flag was meant to harm them but brought them closer together. “You can destroy our flag, but we’ll keep fighting till everyone can be who they want to be. Our new flag is waving stronger than ever.”