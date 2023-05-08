People who are more likely to contract monkeypox can get vaccinated for free from now on. "Gay and bisexual men and trans people who have not been vaccinated before and who know for themselves that they are more likely to contract a monkeypox infection can make an appointment with their GGD from today," Soa Aids Netherlands said on Monday, referring to the GGD public health branches.

Men and trans people who do not know if they need the vaccination can find information via Mantotman.nl. The health services will no longer send out invitations for the vaccination.

A year ago there was an outbreak of the virus that continued throughout the summer. After that, infections plummeted, but more were detected again in March.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month to beware of monkeypox virus infections as the festival season begins again. "The number of monkeypox cases has decreased significantly in recent months," the WHO said, "but it is important to remember that the virus is still circulating, albeit to a lesser extent, in Europe."