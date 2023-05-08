There were three more explosive attacks in the Netherlands overnight. One targeted a home in Capelle aan den IJssel in the Rotterdam region. Another targeted an Asian restaurant in Purmerend. And the third happened at a restaurant in Amsterdam-Oost. No one got hurt, but all three buildings sustained damage.

The explosion on Ericastraat in Capelle aan den IJssel happened around 1:30 a.m. Eyewitnesses told Rijnmond that the explosive looked like a bottle of petrol set off with a firework. Locals saw two men flee the scene and get into a car waiting on the corner of Kralingeseweg and Bermweg.

The police are investigating. The Rotterdam region has faced over 50 explosive attacks so far this year.

The explosion in Amsterdam happened at a restaurant on Camperstraat at around 2:15 a.m. The blast shattered the restaurant’s windows and caused a fire, the police said. A witness saw a man in a black hoody run away toward Wibautstraat.

Getuigen gezocht na incident met explosief in Oost:⁰https://t.co/GSb0W5y0kL pic.twitter.com/8WzwKVy8BH — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) May 8, 2023

In Purmerend, there was a fire preceded by a loud bang on the terrace of the Asian restaurant The Roast on Koemarkt, a police spokesperson told AD. The blast and fire damaged the restaurant’s door and several chairs on the terrace.

In both restaurant explosions, firefighters extinguished the fire, and the police are investigating.