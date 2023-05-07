In three cities in the Netherlands, people with the right to vote in Turkey can cast their ballots for the last time on Sunday for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. Polling stations are open until 6 p.m.

In Amsterdam, The Hague and Deventer, voters can still cast their ballots. According to the Turkish Embassy, more than 200,000 people are registered voters in the Netherlands. In general, about 430,000 people with a Turkish background live in the Netherlands. However, it is not known how many eligible voters actually voted.

The elections in the Netherlands did not go entirely smoothly. Last Monday, a brawl broke out between several voters at Amsterdam's RAI. Allegedly, there were disagreements between several people. The sports center De Scheg in Deventer however reported that the elections went "very well."

The election campaign is mainly between current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.