On Saturday night, the police seized an unknown amount of drugs in Waalhaven near Rotterdam. Five suspects were arrested, the police reported.

According to the police, the operation falls under the so-called HARC team (Hit And Run Cargo), which is why the police say they cannot report more about it than they have already done on Twitter. According to RTV Rijnmond, the five so-called drug smugglers were in the process of retrieving cocaine from containers. In the process, a shopping bag ripped, leaving several packages of drugs on the street. The police and customs caught the smugglers red-handed.

Zaterdagavond is in de Waalhaven een hoeveelheid drugs in beslag genomen. Vijf verdachten zijn aangehouden. Meer informatie volgt volgende week via @OM_Rotterdam — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) May 7, 2023

The HARC team is a collaboration of customs, FIOD, seaport police and the Public Prosecution Service that mainly operates in and around the port of Rotterdam.