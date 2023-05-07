Feyenoord can win the Eredivisie title next week. This was confirmed after the Rotterdammers beat their city rivals Excelsior 0-2. Santiago Gimenez got both goals in a comfortable victory for the champions-elect.

Arne Slot gave Marcus Peterson a starting place to replace the injured Gernot Trauner. Lutsharel Geertruida was shifted to centre back to make way for the Norwegian. Igor Paixao was given the nod on the right wing over Alireza Jahanbaksch.

And it proved a good decision after just eight minutes by Slot as Paixao created the match's first goal. The Brazilian put a perfect cross into the box from deep which was met by Santiago Gimenez, who nodded the ball into the far corner. It was the eighth away match in a row that the Mexican striker found the net, which is a joint Eredivisie record.

Excelsior sat back for most of the half, hoping to use Marouan Azarkan on the counter when the opportunity arose. But it made for a dull first half of football.

The hosts came out for the second half in a different manner coming close to leveling the match on two occasions. Couhaib Driouch gave Justin Bijlow his first test of the game when he cut inside and placed a shot with the instep of his weaker foot towards the far corner, which Bijlow palmed away.

Half a minute later, Excelsior showed their danger again when Kenzo Goudmijn got on the end of a cross from Azarkan. Bijlow was barely able to save his attempt before the goal line.

But Slot’s side weathered the storm and put the game to bed after 74 minutes. Substitute Quinten Timber played a through ball to Gimenez, who continued his rich vein of form by rolling it into the far corner.

However, the danger was not over yet for Feyenoord. A corner for Excelsior was headed toward goal by Redouan El Yaakoubi and was kicked off the line by Quilindschy Hartman.

Feyenoord face Go Ahead Eagles in de Kuip next weekend. If Slot’s sides win, it will confirm Feyenoord’s first league title since 2017.