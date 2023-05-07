FC Groningen and SC Cambuur are officially relegated from the Eredivisie. FC Groningen drew away to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday when they needed a victory to give themselves a chance of staying up. Cambuur lost to FC Utrecht at home on Saturday to confirm their relegation. Both sides will be playing in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.

Groningen has been in the Eredivisie for 23 years, with the side tipped for mid-table mediocrity at the start of the season. Cambuur was in the Eredivisie for two seasons. This will be the third time in a row that they will be departing the Eredivisie after two seasons.

Dennis Van der Ree's Groningen side made the perfect start as they took the lead with a tap-in from US international Ricardo Pepi after just five minutes played. But it was not to last as Willum Willumsson equalized for Go Ahead in the 30th minute. The match finished with a 1-1 scoreline, confirming what everyone had known for a while: Groningen will not be in the Eredivisie next season.

Groningen started the season with Frank Wormuth in charge, who had come over from Heracles, but he was sacked in November with technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus following him out of the door. He was replaced by van der Ree, who has only won one game as Groningen's manager. Dick Lukkien has been confirmed as the new manager for next season.

Cambuur did not stand a chance on Saturday at home to Utrecht. Sander van de Streek broke the deadlock after 37 minutes before two goals from Anastiosis Douvikas confirmed Cambuur's fate.

Cambuur finished in ninth last season in the Eredivisie after a successful season. The side has only picked up four victories this season, one of them against PSV. Sjors Ultee was appointed in November with the goal of keeping the side in the division but was unsuccessful.