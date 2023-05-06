In the northeast of the country, fog banks occur locally, reported the national weather institute KNMI. Therefore, code yellow applies in the provinces of Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel.

Locally, the fog can hinder traffic with visibility of less than 200 meters. Furthermore, the fog may possibly spread further, the KNMI said.

The warning is in effect until Saturday morning according to the weather institute.