The Liberation Day festival in the Stadspark in Groningen was in the process of being evacuated on Friday due to the expectation of bad weather. The organization made an announcement about this just after 2:30 p.m.

It was one of several events disrupted by bad weather, with a Code Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in effect in most of the country. The KNMI issued the warning with the expectation that storms will make their way from the southwest to the northeast.

The fire brigade in Groningen warned of “extremely bad weather” heading towards the province. Heavy showers are taking place all over the country that can turn out to be quick and intense.

The program in Groningen was temporarily shut down and the field is currently emptying, organizer Ebel Jan van Dijk said soon after the announcement. Performances will resume as soon as the weather allows for it.

In Zwolle, the Liberation Day festival was temporarily halted due to bad weather conditions around 2 p.m. on Friday, the organizers reported. A spokesperson stated that heavy rain and wind gusts prompted the temporary halt of the program as a safety measure. Photos on social media images showed visitors taking cover in tents while wearing ponchos.

After 10 to 15 minutes, the program was able to resume. Earlier, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and singer Froukje lit the liberation flame at the festival, marking the start of the liberation day festivities in the country.

Het evenement is tijdig stil gelegd ivm het onweer. Denk aan je eigen veilig bij het verlaten van het terrein. Volg @BFO_5mei voor alle up to date informatie ! pic.twitter.com/MFN3GKDTB0 — Politie Basisteam Zwolle (@POL_Zwolle) May 5, 2023

People planning on visiting the Liberation Day festival in Assen, Drenthe were asked to wait before traveling to the festival site due to the weather, the organization said on Friday afternoon.

”Don't come to the festival site right now, for your own safety. We expect extreme weather. We are keeping an eye on it minute by minute and will communicate when we reopen. Keep an eye on the socials,” the organization said on Twitter.