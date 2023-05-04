Supermarkets sold 7% less meat in 2022 than the year before, with fresh meat sales dropping 9 percent and processed meats 4 percent, Wakker Dier reported based on cash register data for 2021 and 2022. “Supermarkets are by far the largest meat sellers. And, therefore, they are also the party that can reduce meat consumption the most,” Colin Molenaar of the animal welfare group said.

Animal products have a massive impact on the environment and animal welfare. Therefore, reducing meat and animal product consumption is part of many countries’ climate plans. Last year, Netherlands residents got about 60 percent of their protein from

According to Wakker Dier, supermarkets play an essential role in the protein transition as most meat sales happen over their counters. The organization called on supermarkets to take responsibility and start a long-term campaign aimed at achieving a 60 percent plant- and 40 percent animal protein ratio by 2030.

“Supermarkets are great at steering what their customers walk out with. At the moment, they are still exuberantly promoting meat, and that will have to stop,” Molenaar said. Wakker Dier wants supermarkets to replace a large part of their animal products with plant-based alternatives.