A large-scale renovation of Amsterdam's Central Station is set to get underway in about two weeks, railroad infrastructure firm ProRail confirmed on Tuesday. The seven-year plan is meant to create more space for passengers using the train station, making it possible for more trains to operate through the station, increasing some accessibility facilities, and adding thousands of spaces for bicycles. The plan is in addition to the current work happening in the central and eastern sections of the train station, which will continue until the end of the year.

"The work is extensive: A complex operation, while the trains continue to run and the station remains open. The number of train passengers at Amsterdam Central Station is expected to rise from 200,000 to 275,000 per day in 2030," ProRail said. Travelers will soon be able to take a train between the major cities in the Randstad every ten minutes."

The work will be carried out in phases, with the initial inconvenience limited to closing many of the shops in the western passenger tunnel. The Starbucks location there will close, as will Hema, the GWK/Travelex currency exchange ATM, Kiosk, Broodzaak and Zest. "

"Only after all work on the tracks has been completed around 2030 will the shops return completely renovated," national railway operator NS said. "The work will have an impact on travelers and tenants. Together with ProRail we try to limit the inconvenience for them."

A more major inconvenience lasting roughly six months will begin on December 11, when more sections of the passenger tunnel will be closed. It will cut off the entrances to tracks 1 and 2, while passengers wanting to use the western tunnel to access tracks 4 through 15 will have to enter from the IJ side at the northern end of the station instead.

The key reason for the closure is to allow the removal of the sloping ramp that guides passengers from the entrance gates to the platforms. The ramp is no considered to be too steep for current safety standards. It will be replaced with stairs and an escalator, and elevators will be installed to better connect the entrance, the passenger tunnel, and the first platform. NS said this improves access as there is not currently a lift passengers can use to reach that platform.

During the renovation, the monumental arch below the first platform will be restored. This architectural feature is currently covered up by sheet metal. The flooring will also be changed to lighter tiles identical to those in the landmark concourse area and the central walkway.

Over the next seven years, ProRail intends to install an additional bicycle parking area to accommodate over 8,500 vehicles. The platforms will also be widened to create more space for passengers at the station, and there will ultimately be better connection to a new eastern tunnel. This will be three times wider, and will be available for more retail spaces.

"On the east side of the station, the Oosteraccess bridges will be renovated and we will build a grade-separated crossing at Dijksgracht," ProRail said. "More space will also be created for freight transport. In this way we will connect Amsterdam with the rest of the Netherlands, and the Netherlands with the rest of Europe."