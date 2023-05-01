A man was injured in a police shooting in a home in Utrecht’s Duurstede neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to the police, the man showed “disturbed behavior” and shot at them first.

The police responded to the home on Badorfstraat in Wijk bij Duurstede at around 9:00 p.m. after reports of a fight in the house. “At the scene, officers found a man with disturbed behavior. The man threatened the officers with a weapon and shot at the officers,” the police said.

One of the police officers shot the man, and the cops brought him under control. “The man was arrested and taken to a hospital.”

The police did an extensive investigation at the scene. The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police, will investigate the shooting. That is standard practice whenever a police officer fires their service weapon.