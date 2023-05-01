Helping parents affected by the childcare benefits restore contact with their children remains a “complex challenge,” said Gieke Buur of Ondersteuningsteam. This support group was launched over a year ago to help victimized parents re-establish contact, and to assist with family recovery. The benefits affair has sucked families into a “vortex of misery”, said Buur.

The team received nearly four hundred registrations last year, the organization said in a recap on Monday about the lessons it has learned thus far. Up to and including the end of March, seventy cases have been completed and completed.

Twelve children were actually placed back with their parents, and they prevented the removal of children in six new cases. Buur said she understands that politicians and the victims themselves want to reverse the custodial placements of their children that followed the benefits scandal.

But “after all that happened, how could this team work on contact recovery?” Buur asked. The benefits scandal was related to a decade-long fraud detection program within the Belastingdienst, the Dutch tax office. Algorithms were used for efficiency to detect parents claiming undeserved childcare benefits, however the algorithm was designed to include personal characteristics, including background and profile, to label people as fraudsters.

Regardless of whether the assessment was just, the parents were forced to repay years’ worth of previously disbursed benefits it one lump sum, and were cut off from receiving future benefits, pushing many into massive financial problems. The scandal brought down Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s third Cabinet, and not all victims have yet been compensated by his fourth Cabinet. The financial issues in dozens of cases led to to parents losing custody of their children due to financial distress.

“The inconvenient truth is that children ended up in an unsafe situation, so that youth services intervened.” It is difficult to restore contact in such a situation - in which parents sometimes no longer have a home or have a deep-seated conflict with, for example, child protective services.

In particular, the Ondersteuningsteam said it’s important not to see the benefits scandal as an additional problem that came along. This issue had a “crucial, irreversible impact on the course of the lives of parents and children,” the team said. This must be seen in its fullest extent and context.

Supporters of the program said they believe the Ondersteuningsteam’s ability to independently assist with reuniting families was important for progress.