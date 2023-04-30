Para-athlete Lito Anker broke the world record for the longest wheelie in a wheelchair in terms of time and distance on Saturday. The 26-year-old wheelchair tennis player started his record attempt at noon on Saturday on an athletics track in Arnhem and finished it around 10 p.m. The old records for riding on the back wheel were 4:52 hours and a distance of 25,8 km.

The previous wheelie record, set by a Chinese para-athlete, covered a distance of more than 25 kilometers in 4 hours and 50 minutes, NOS reported.

Anker is an ambassador for Unique Sports. In 2016, he participated in the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He finished fifth in the men's double sculls. In 2028, he plans to compete for gold in the wheelchair race at the Summer Paralympic Games.

The 26-year-old wants to draw attention to para-sports with this record attempt. The attempt could be followed live on YouTube.