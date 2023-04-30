An evacuation flight from the Ministry of Defense has departed from Sudan for the eighth time. The occupants landed in Jordan on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. However, the number of people on board on the flight has not been disclosed. It is also not known whether there were Dutch people on the plane. This is the last flight operated by the Netherlands, the ministry said.

De 8e militaire evacuatievlucht is vanavond vertrokken uit Soedan. Een C-130 Hercules transportvliegtuig vliegt op dit moment naar Jordanië. Na deze extra vlucht wordt de Nederlandse bijdrage aan de luchtbrug om mensen uit Soedan te halen gestopt: https://t.co/hq0AuKrdHp pic.twitter.com/QXdit6cN1a — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) April 29, 2023

Most Dutch citizens known to the Foreign Ministry to be in Sudan have since been evacuated from the African country by these military flights or those of other countries. In total, at least 160 Dutch people have been taken out of the country in this way, more than 85 of them by air force planes. In addition, about 130 evacuees of 18 other nationalities have flown on the Dutch aircraft.