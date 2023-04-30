Sunday marks the last day where Dutch citizens who have been called up by the tax authorities can still file their tax returns. The last day is traditionally busy. "There are probably still a lot of people filing their tax returns at the last minute or requesting a postponement," a spokesperson for the tax administration said.

About 7 million private individuals and 1,8 million business owners had previously received a letter asking them to file their income tax returns. This was possible as of March 1. By Friday morning, the count was already at 9.1 million returns received. That's about 442,000 more than this time last year and also already more than invitations were sent out.

According to the spokesperson, every year people also file a tax return who are not required to do so. The tax return can be interesting for young people who have a part-time job and may get money back from the tax authorities. "Every year we receive about 10 million tax returns," the spokesperson said.

Incidentally, tax return filing did not go smoothly on the first day of this year. People then had trouble logging in through DigiD. The system was regularly overloaded. It took at least a day and a half for DigiD manager Logius to fully resolve the glitches by gradually increasing capacity.