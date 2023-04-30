A 57-year-old woman from Alkmaar died in a glider accident near Arnhem on Sunday afternoon. She was the only occupant of the plane, according to the police.

Omroep Gelderland reported the glider hit one or more trees when it crashed. For unknown reasons, the plane crashed and ended up in a tree on Hooiweg, a police spokesperson said. Ambulances, the fire brigade, the police, and a trauma helicopter rushed to the scene of the accident.

The Hooiweg is located near the site of the Terlet National Gliding Center. The Dutch Safety Authority says it will go to the gliding site to investigate. The aviation police are also investigating.