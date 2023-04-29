In four cities in the Netherlands, people with the right to vote in Turkey can cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. From April 29 to May 1, voters can cast a ballot in Eindhoven, and from April 29 to May 7 they can vote in Amsterdam, The Hague and Deventer. The elections in Turkey itself are on May 14.

In Amsterdam, voters can cast their vote at the RAI, in The Hague at the GIA Trade and Exhibition Centre. For Deventer, the Turkish consulate has chosen sports center De Scheg as a voting location and in Eindhoven, voters can stay in the Van der Valk Hotel.

According to the Turkish embassy, ​​more than 200,000 people in the Netherlands are registered as voters. A spokesperson for the municipality of Deventer said on Wednesday that about 20,000 voters were expected. That is less than in the last elections in 2018. At that time, Turkish people could vote in only three places and about 30,000 voters traveled to Deventer. The biggest crowds are expected on weekends.

To ensure that the elections run smoothly, extra parking spaces have been created and traffic controllers are being deployed. Amsterdam, The Hague and Eindhoven have not announced how large the turnout is expected to be.

About 430,000 people with a Turkish background live in the Netherlands. About 80,000 of them have Turkish nationality.