Childcare organizations have reacted in different ways to the Cabinet’s decision to postpone its plan by two years to cover almost the entire costs of childcare for the children of working parents. Loes Ypma, the chair of the Association of Social Childcare (BMK), called it "very unwise."

Emmeline Bijlsma, the director of the childcare sector organization (BK), on the other hand, is "very pleased that the government recognizes the significant staff shortage in child care."

Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip announced the decision to delay the plan in a letter to the Tweede Kamer, the Lower House of Parliament, which was sent on Wednesday. The initial plan aimed to cover 96 percent of daycare and after-school care costs for working parents with young children starting in 2025. By 2028, childcare was to have been nearly free for all.

According to Van Gennip, there is a significant strain on the market, leading to long waiting lists and decreased quality of service. Studies also indicate that prices may significantly increase if supply cannot meet the growing demand. As a result, the Cabinet decided to extend the timeline for implementing free childcare, pushing it back by two years to 2027. In order to provide support for parents and enable the market to progressively adapt to increased demand, the childcare allowance will see a significant boost in 2025 and 2026. The exact amount of the increase is yet to be determined, according to Van Gennip.

The BK organization has frequently warned that free childcare will result in more applications than the sector can currently manage. If people face long waiting lists, free childcare will be “a sham,” said Bijlsma. "We must first address the staff shortage and then proceed to develop a new system," she explained. Ideally, this should be done without “a specific calendar date."

Gjalt Jellesma, the chair of the Association of Parents in Childcare (BOinK), also thinks that introduction by 2025 would only have led to longer waiting times for parents. The Cabinet is now aiming for 2027 for the introduction. However, Bijlsma said she expects this timeframe to be too short.

Ypma disagrees. "We were surprised by this news," she said. "Over the past six months, we have worked out everything, and a foundation for the legislation is in place." The BMK is now waiting for the end of the "complex and error-prone allowance system." The BMK leader said staff shortages are a concern across many sectors, not just childcare.

According to Ypma, it is crucial in particular for parents with children between the ages of 0 and 13 “to be able to combine work and care in a relaxed manner.” She added that childcare as a "basic provision" is "essential for improving equality of opportunities."

Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip emphasized that the childcare allowance will increase in 2025 and 2026, which will also increase the demand for childcare. "I am very happy that they are ready, because that means they can deliver that growth in supply in 2025," Van Gennip said in response to BMK's comments.