Inspectors from the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) issued 49 warnings on King’s Day for unhygienic situations with food. For example, vendors didn’t prepare food properly or hot enough, so sausage and chicken, in particular, were sometimes still raw inside. This can pose risks to food safety.

Sometimes, there was incorrect information about allergens like tree nuts, peanuts, and eggs, which can cause severe allergic reactions.

The inspectors conducted 90 inspections at King’s Day parties and free markets throughout the country. According to a spokeswoman for the regulator, in addition to warnings, inspectors also handed out “some fines.” She couldn’t give an exact number.

The findings were more or less comparable to the King’s Day inspections last year. Then inspectors carried 118 checks out and issued 55 warnings. The NVWA will release more figures on Friday.