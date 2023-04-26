Over 15,000 victims of sexual violence were assisted or given advice last year by the Centrum Seksueel Geweld (CSG). That reflects an increase of 54 percent compared to the previous year, the center to assist the victims of sexual violence said in its annual report. People were helped in one of their local centers as well as by telephone or chat.

The number of people who contact the CSG has been increasing for some time, but the center noted a "significant increase" in 2022. This is mainly due to the revelations early last year about sexually transgressive behavior behind the scenes of the TV program The Voice of Holland.

CSG director Iva Bicanic previously explained that the news about what happened at the show has raised awareness about the topic of sexual misconduct. She now says that the "attention and sensitivity" to the theme has remained after the news died down. "We see this reflected in our annual figures, and elsewhere." Last week, victim support service Slachtofferhulp also reported helping more victims of sexually transgressive behavior and sexual violence in 2022 than in 2021.

The CSG has sixteen branches across the country, the first of which opened about eleven years ago. In the centers people can receive psychological, medical and forensic help. Doctors, nurses, police and other care providers assist people who have experienced sexual violence, including over the internet.

According to Bicanic, most children and adults do not discuss sexual abuse when they are victimized. The number of reports received by the center is therefore "the tip of the iceberg," and that while the impact of sexual violence on the lives of victims can be significant.

"In particular, loneliness and guilt are the source of serious psychological complaints that can persist for years,” the CSG said. This can include depression, post traumatic stress, addiction, and suicidal thoughts.