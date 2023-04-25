Supermarket shelves are becoming emptier in a number of Albert Heijn locations, with the staff at the retailer’s distribution centers on strike for a second consecutive day. Stores in the northeast and southwest of the Netherlands have been receiving reduced supplies in particular, a spokesperson for Albert Heijn said on Tuesday. This is because they receive their goods from distribution centers in Zwolle and Pijnacker, where the actions have had a major impact.

Labor union FNV indicated that staff has also stopped working in Zaandam, Tilburg and Geldermalsen. The latter location is especially important for the supply of products with a longer shelf life, such as cleaning products, shampoo and pet food. The turnover rate of these items is less high, but over time, shortages can also arise in the supermarkets.

"The effect will be noticeable in more and more shops," predicted FNV representative Levin Zühlke-van Hulzen. He said it is remarkable that many temporary workers are also participating in the strike. In addition, the "large majority" of all permanent employees will strike in five of Albert Heijn's six distribution centers.

Albert Heijn stated that the impact outside the northeast and southwest is limited. But also it was clear that a branch in Zaandam, Noord-Holland, was running out of fresh vegetables, herbs and fruit, with empty shelves in the produce department in the morning. But the Albert Heijn spokesperson said that stores in that region are still being restocked, and that what was observed at a single Zaandam location is not representative of the situation in the region. "It's really a limited number of stores that are emptier."

Labor unions FNV and CNV hope that the strike will strengthen their demands for higher wages. They believe that Albert Heijn has offered far too little, also when taking high inflation into consideration. They are also angry that the retail chain is proposing changes to ancillary benefits that will have a negative impact on quality of life, such as irregular working hours or weekend shifts. As a result, new employees would have to deal with poorer working conditions than employees who have been employed for longer.

Belgian branches of Albert Heijn also receive products from Dutch distribution centers. According to the supermarket chain, those branches are experiencing a "slight inconvenience,” a spokesperson told the Belga news agency.