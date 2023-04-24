Over a third (37 percent) of healthcare professionals who work directly with patients say that they don’t have enough time to pay sufficient attention to the people in their care, according to research by Mediq among healthcare professionals in geriatric care, disabled care, hospital care, and GP offices. Thirty percent indicated that the problem has worsened in the past year, AD reports.

Healthcare workers attribute the lack of time for their patients to staff shortages (22 percent), high work pressure (21 percent), and administrative burdens (14 percent). Respondents indicated that these problems reinforce each other - substitute workers fill in staff gaps, placing a larger workload and administrative burden on existing workers, for example.

According to 68 percent of healthcare workers, hiring more staff and reducing administrative burdens would give them more time to focus on their patients.

Twenty percent also said digitization could be a solution. That includes video calling or WhatsApp chatting with your healthcare provider. For example, sending photos of a wound so the provider can determine remotely whether you must come in for an examination.

According to Mediq, that type of digitization gives the patient more self-management. Technology can also make chronic care easier, the company that provides medical devices to 505 healthcare professionals believes.