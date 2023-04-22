Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney + must, if it is up to a majority of the Tweede Kamer, invest part of their revenue in Dutch productions. The coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie have agreed on this, confirmed Pim van Strien of the VVD. The vote on the law was postponed for four weeks because the parties could not agree. One of the issues was the amount that should go to independent producers. The Tweede Kamer will discuss the proposal at the end of May.

The parties negotiated for weeks over amendments to the law, which were tabled by the VVD, D66, CDA, PvdA, and GroenLinks and also contradicted each other. These will be amended so that a parliamentary majority can agree to them.

Streaming platforms with revenues of at least 10 million in the Netherlands must put 5 percent of that into Dutch productions, the coalition's plan says. This does not necessarily have to be a Dutch-language production. Frisian is also allowed. Even an English film is allowed as long as it has an original script in Dutch and is about the country's culture or history..

During a debate on the law, D66, PvdA and GroenLinks argued for a lower turnover limit. The VVD could not agree to this. It feared that this would drive small streaming companies abroad, including new players. This proposal is now off the table. However, the right-wing coalition party agrees to a higher percentage, which is also a wish of the left. Originally, it was to be 4,5 percent.

Fearing that Netflix would put all the released money into its own Dutch productions, the left-wing opposition parties wanted 80 percent of the amount to go to independent producers. D66 was in favor of this, but the VVD did not see such a commitment. The two liberal coalition partners came to 60 percent on this issue.

Another point of contention was the type of Dutch productions on which the money could be spent. The bill only talks about films, documentaries or series. Lucille Werner (CDA) believes that the money should go to almost any genre, including comedies or reality TV, for example. This plan met with resistance from the left-wing parties and D66. With the help of the right-wing opposition parties, Werner seems to be sure of sufficient support if she adjusts the plan: Half of the money would go to films, documentaries and series; the other half could go to any genre.