A French tour bus caught fire on Saturday on the A2 freeway between Breukelen and Vinkeveen. All occupants of the bus were able to get out in time and there were no injuries, reported the Utrecht Security Region. By 11:15 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but the road will remain closed in both directions for some time because of the risk of explosion, the ANWB said.

Rijkswaterstaat reported that the stranded travelers were taken to a hotel near the highway and replacement transportation was arranged for them.

Traffic from the direction of Utrecht is being diverted via Hilversum on the A27 and A1. Also, traffic from the direction of Amsterdam is being diverted via the A9, A1 and A27 from the Holendrecht junction.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.