Four men were arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of involvement in two drug labs in Brabant. The police simultaneously discovered those labs on Friday in Eersel and Hooge Mierde, in the municipality of Reusel-De Mierden. The drug labs contained cauldrons and canisters of chemicals, according to the police.

The police found a drug lab both in a commercial building on Sigarenmaker in Eersel and in a garage near a house in De Stad in Hooge Mierde.

During the operation at the drug lab in Eersel, four men were arrested, from Eersel (36), Veldhoven (47), Deurne (44) and Aarle-Rixtel (18). The suspects are currently in custody and police are investigating their possible involvement in the drug lab. According to the police, no one has been present in Hooge Mierde.

The police reported that a hazardous materials advisor came to the scene to take measurements in connection with the possible danger. Furthermore, the National Dismantling Facility (LFO) has started emptying both labs, which takes many hours, according to the police.

The raids on both drug labs were made after police received tips from another criminal investigation that synthetic drugs may have been manufactured there.