Activists from Extincition Rebellion (XR) are campaigning nationally in nine different branches of ING on Saturday afternoon. The reason is the bank's policy, which, according to the action group, "continues to finance the fossil fuel industry on a large scale." XR also announced actions for Sunday and Monday.

The actions will take place in a total of nine branches in the cities of Amersfoort, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Eindhoven, Groningen, Nijmegen, Utrecht, Zaandam, and Zwolle.

XR plans to demonstrate in front of ING's headquarters in Amsterdam on Sunday. They will be joined by Milieudefensie and Fossielvrij NL, as well as "16 other civil society organizations," the action group claimed. According to XR, this shows "broad societal support" for their demand that ING stop "financing the climate crisis."

This action comes a day before ING's annual shareholder meeting on Monday. XR plans to take action there as well. "If ING does not announce at this meeting that it will stop funding fossil fuels effective immediately, Extinction Rebellion will come back with more disruptive actions," the climate action group said.