The number of Dutch people in Sudan with whom the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in active contact has risen to 134. The ministry believes that there are even more Dutch people in Sudan, a ministry spokesperson said.

On Friday, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) reported that there had been contact with 110 Dutch people. On Thursday, there were 87 Dutch Dutch citizens. In Jordan, three planes are ready to evacuate the Dutch people as soon as possible. So far, this has been far too dangerous.

The Ministry of Defense currently sees no reason to send more aircraft, other material and personnel to Jordan, a ministry spokesperson said. Currently, there are two Defense Ministry C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

The Sudanese military announced on Saturday that it will facilitate the evacuation of civilians and diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China. Those countries were specifically named. It is not yet known whether the Sudanese army will also allow the Netherlands to evacuate compatriots.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Dutch citizens who are in Sudan to report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service. In this way, the ministry will get "the best possible picture of who is in the country," according to its website.