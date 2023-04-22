An unsolicited package filled with candy that was sent to an address in Tilburg was also found to have at least two dozen ecstasy pills. Police issued a warning about the incident this week, saying that such situations are on the rise.

The person who received the package brought it to a police station “because there was strange ‘candy’ among the items,” police said. “The ‘candy’ turned out to be MDMA pills.”

The recipient said that they did not make any purchases, legitimate or otherwise, that should have included either candy or drugs. “Drugs, bundled within a package, being sent to a false address more often,” police said on Thursday.

Anyone who receives a suspicious package should contact authorities. “Don’t open it, because it may contain harmful substances, and definitely don’t throw it in the bin! Kids can find it and think it’s real candy,” said the Groene Beemden police team.

The team primarily covers Tilburg-Noord and Oisterwijk to the east of the Noord-Brabant city.