A 5-year-old boy from Utrecht died from his injuries in a serious traffic accident on the Biltse Rading on Friday. In the fatal traffic accident near the A27 exit Veemarkt, a 66-year-old woman from Woerden also died, police reported.

The 66-year-old woman and two children crossed Friday afternoon around 15:45 p.m. the Biltse Rading near the exit of the A27 Veemarkt and were hit by a 57-year-old driver from Huizen.

According to the police, rescue operations were initiated, which also involved a Mobile Medical Team (MMT). Despite all efforts, the 66-year-old woman died at the scene. One of the children, a 5-year-old boy, was seriously injured in the accident. The boy was taken to a hospital, however, the 5-year-old died from his injuries. The other child was not injured.

The 57-year-old driver of the car was arrested and taken to a police station. Further investigation is underway, police said.

On the same day, another traffic accident occurred on the A73 between Roermond and the connection to the A2 at Maasbracht, in which five people were injured. The injured people were in four passenger cars, which collided around 2:50 p.m. An air ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident and the five people were taken to a hospital shortly after.

