The Dutch Cabinet’s special envoy to Ukraine announced his resignation on Thursday, less than a month after his appointment. Ron van Dartel is stepping down because of controversial remarks he made, which were published in a book about Ukraine and Russia.

He resigned with immediate effect. Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said she respected the decision.

Van Dartel was quoted in Gerard Dielessen's book, Als je de lat lager legt ga je niet hoger springen, or “If you lower the bar, you won't jump higher.” Among the statements attributed to him in the book, he said that Ukrainians are also Russians.

"We must not forget that. That is the reality." He also said that support for Russian President Vladimir Putin is greater than is thought. "Also with the Russians in the rest of Europe. They are pragmatic; they adapt themselves."

As an envoy, he was supposed to help Dutch companies that want to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Van Dartel worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his retirement. He has served the Netherlands as the country’s ambassador in Moscow, Belgrade, and Warsaw, among other locations.

The search for a new envoy will begin as soon as possible, said Schreinemacher.