Train users in Hengelo and Enschede will soon be able to travel with the Deutschlandticket, Germany’s train subscription with which you have unlimited use of local and regional public transport for 49 euros a month. The province of Overijssel will financially contribute to the program to make things easier for Dutch students and cross-border workers, RTV Oost reports.

The Deutschlandticket will work on the Hegnelo-Bielefeld, Enschede-Dortmund, and Enschede-Munster routes. Deputy Bert Boerman hopes that the cheap ticket will mean that more cross-border traffic will use the train. “If we look at the impact it has on the economy, being able to move easily from one place to another across the border is a nice boost,” he told the local broadcaster.

Boerman didn’t say what extending the Deutschlandticket to the Enschede and Hengelo routes would cost the province. “We think that the increase in the number of travelers will more than make up for it. I don’t say that out of thin air; we have already experienced that. Last summer with the so-called 9 euro ticket. That was a nice test case.”

The Deutschlandticket is available as a subscription that can be canceled monthly. It doesn’t work on the EuroCity, Intercity, and ICE trains, but is valid in RE, RB, and S-Bahn trains, among others. The train ticket can also be used on the U-Bahn, Germany’s bus and metro service.